Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list

(KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you have a cold you may want to double check any Alka-Seltzer packages before you use that product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Bayer is voluntarily recalling certain Alka-Seltzer Plus cold, medication products.

A press release from the FDA states that Bayer is recalling packages sold at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger stores.

The packages being recalled can be identified by checking the front stickers that may not match the actual product that is inside the carton.

The products that have Bayer logos with an orange or green background are being recalled.

This recall was issued after it was learned that the ingredients on the front of the carton are different than the ones on the back of the carton. This mishap may lead to consumers to ingesting a product they could potentially be allergic to or could contain an ingredient which may contradict their medical condition, according to the FDA.

Consumers are urged to check their Alka-Seltzer package if the logo has an orange or green background, the FDA says it is included in the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to stop using the product and contact Bayer or the FDA to report any issues or for instructions on how to receive a refund.
