Officials: Active case of tuberculous found at George Bush HS, students will be tested

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
There is an active case of tuberculosis on the George Bush High School campus, according to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services. Fort Bend County officials will conduct a routine public health inspection in the coming days.

Officials said those students who need to be tested will be notified by the school. The testing will take place at the high school on June 19.

According to officials, a letter will be sent to those families who have a student that needs to be tested and a different letter will be sent those who do not need to be tested. Those who are not considered to be at risk, but who would like a medical evaluation, should visit a physician or health department clinic.

Symptoms of TB include persistent and productive cough lasting more than two weeks, fevers, night sweats, unexplained weight loss or coughing up blood.

Anyone with similar symptoms should visit a health care provider for further treatment.

