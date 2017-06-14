HEALTH & FITNESS

Officials: Active case of tuberculous found at George Bush HS, students will be tested

Active case of TB reported at George Bush High School. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
There is an active case of tuberculosis on the George Bush High School campus, according to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services. Fort Bend County officials will conduct a routine public health inspection in the coming days.

Officials said those students who need to be tested will be notified by the school. There are 600 students and 27 teachers who will be tested, officials said. Blood tests will start on Monday at the high school.

According to officials, a letter will be sent to those families who have a student that needs to be tested and a different letter will be sent those who do not need to be tested. Those who are not considered to be at risk, but who would like a medical evaluation, should visit a physician or health department clinic.

Officials found out about the case May 30, but have not said if the active case is a student, teacher, or employee.

Symptoms of TB include persistent and productive cough lasting more than two weeks, fevers, night sweats, unexplained weight loss or coughing up blood.

Anyone with similar symptoms should visit a health care provider for further treatment.

