HEALTH & FITNESS

7 hidden signs you might suffer from sleep apnea

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyond obvious symptoms like snoring and daytime sleepiness, a Houston doctor says there are seven other surprising signs of possible sleep apnea. (Shutterstock)

By
Could you or even one of your children have a sleep disorder your doctor may have missed? Maybe so, in the case of sleep apnea.

The sleep disorder can lead to medical issues ranging from heart problems to depression. It is a disorder in which breathing is interrupted or stops altogether while you're asleep.

Daytime sleepiness or snoring may be obvious symptoms of sleep apnea, but there are other common ailments, many considered minor, which could be a red flag that you have sleep apnea.

Two of those symptoms are grinding or clenching your teeth at night and morning headaches. We talked to Dr. Jerald Simmons of Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates about why those are possible signs of sleep apnea.

"A lot of people are clenching and grinding their teeth to keep the jaw forward to keep the airway open. So if someone is going to grind and clench their teeth at night, they may not be demonstrating as much sleep apnea, and the diagnosis may be more difficult to obtain," Dr. Simmons said. "Clenching may be protecting the airway, but it's destroying the teeth, causing pain and morning headaches."

According to Dr. Simmons, other commonly missed signs of sleep apnea include:
  • Morning congestion
  • Heartburn or gastric reflux
  • Waking up at the same time each night
  • Waking to go to the bathroom
  • Insomnia

To hear a more comprehensive discussion of these symptoms, check out more of our conversation with Dr. Simmons in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldsleep apneasleepchildren's healthheart health
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Report details sterilization and other problems with Galveston clinic
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Babysitter finds possible ecstasy at park in The Heights
Family grieves man killed outside AMC Gulf Pointe movie theater
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Cheering supporters welcome Katy ISD superintendent
Clara Harris to be released from prison in May
Man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash arrested at IAH
Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway
Report details sterilization and other problems with Galveston clinic
Show More
Kendrick Lamar becomes 1st rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
More News