60-year-old man conquering CrossFit

A Wyoming man is proving it's never too late to get in shape.At 60-years-old, Rocky Eades will compete this week in the World CrossFit games in Madison, Wisconsin.Eades' has always been active, building houses, and tending horses on his ranch. But he'd never picked up a barbell until five years ago, when he went to a CrossFit gym.From there, he took off, finishing his first competition in the top 100 for his age group.Soon, he'll go head-to-head with athletes from Europe, Latin America, and Australia."You know, the big guys, I'll have events when they can't keep up with me, and there'll be events when I'm chasing them," Eades said.CrossFit is a high-intensity workout. Eades says he's in better shape than he was 20 years ago.He believes there's a workout for everyone. You just have to try some out and find one you enjoy so you stick to it.As they say, the best exercise is the one you actually do.