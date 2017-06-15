HEALTH & FITNESS

6 pregnant women tested positive for Zika in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Legacy Community Health announced that six pregnant women who delivered their babies have been confirmed positive for Zika. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Six pregnant women from Harris County who delivered their babies have tested positive for Zika, Legacy Community Health confirmed.

All of the women contracted the virus while traveling outside of the country.

"The threat of Zika is lower this year than last in our hemisphere, but as our six latest cases show, pregnant women in Texas should remain vigilant," said Dr. Ann Barnes, Legacy's chief medical officer. "Patient education in Harris County must continue through this year's mosquito season. Prevention must still be the key message coming from public health officials and health care providers."

The women were screened for the virus months ago and given preliminary diagnosis. The Center for Disease Control confirmed last month that all were tested positive.

Eyewitness News reached out to Harris Co., but they do not have any information on the cases.

Zika is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause birth defects. Common symptoms include rash, fever, joint pain and conjunctivitis, according to the CDC.

Travel alerts are still in effect by the CDC for Miami Dade County in Florida and Cameron County in South Texas. The best way to prevent Zika is to wear insect repellant with DEET.

RELATED: What you should know about Zika virus
EMBED More News Videos

Medical expert Dr. Richard Besser explains Zika virus

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
healthzika viruspregnant womanHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Snacks that wont set your bikini body back
Texas still near last in mental health funding
SEVA Clinic to open as first charity medical clinic
Productivity problems? Your workspace could be the culprit
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'He was something special': Mom wants justice for infant son
Two escaped inmates captured in Tennessee after manhunt in slayings of two Georgia prison guards
New audit shows lack of building inspections across Houston
More than 60 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' home
Houston aide shot in VA attack: "I was running for my life"
New information released about remains in Heights home
J.J. Watt the designer? Texans star reveals new clothing line
Show More
Rockets fans, you can dream: Chris Paul to Houston
El Chapo aide says Mexican military tortured him
Group wants you to stop tipping restaurant workers
Suburban singer faces child porn charges
SOURCES: UPS shooter was SF resident Jimmy Lam
More News
Top Video
More than 60 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' home
Houston mosque holds interfaith event during Ramadan
How much do you value your dad?
New audit shows lack of building inspections across Houston
More Video