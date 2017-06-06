GLOBAL RUNNING DAY

4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston

Ready to hit the streets? Here are four ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready to pound the pavement? This Wednesday is World Running Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate across Houston.

1. Go for a run -- duh!

No matter where in town you find yourself, chances are good there's a great place to run nearby. Whether you hit the trails along Buffalo Bayou, log some laps around Memorial Park or go for a leisurely jog in your neighborhood, there's no excuse not to hit the streets and celebrate.

2. Commit to running a race

If running is old hat but you've never tried out a distance race before, why not commit to running a full or half marathon next year? If you're ready to take the plunge, open registration for the January 14, 2018 Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon opens on Wednesday. Marathon registration costs $150 and half marathon registration costs $125.

PHOTOS: Runners go for the gold in 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
3. Log some mileage for a good cause

Anybody can run a mile, right? Even if you're not in marathon shape, you can still make a difference -- RacePace is opening its doors on Wednesday evening for a charity running event. For $1 minimum donation, runners can hop on the studio's treadmills and pound out a mile for a good cause. All proceeds from the event benefit the Houston Marathon Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Houston.

As an added bonus, the Houston Marathon Committee will be on-hand at the event to register runners for the 2018 race.

4. Go shopping for some new running swag and support a local small business

Here in Houston, we're lucky to have a running community that supports several small businesses. If it's time for a new pair of running shoes, head over to Fleet Feet Sports, On The Run, Finish Strong Sports or Texas Running Company, all Texas-based running specialty stores.

SEE ALSO: How lying on the ground can make you a better runner
Can lying on the ground help you recover from a long run? Definitely!

