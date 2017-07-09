HEALTH & FITNESS

3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Following a 10-hour operation, Evie received a liver, pancreas and small bowel. (KTRK)

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTRK) --
There is new hope for a toddler battling cancer after receiving a triple organ transplant.

Evie has battled liver cancer, gone through chemotherapy, had a tumor removed and went into remission. But the cancer returned, and it had gotten bigger.

"They said if the mass didn't shrink there wasn't anything else they were going to be able to do," Mychael Mueller, Evie's father, said. "It takes a lot out of a parent."

KCCI reports that the 3-year-old was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, IA, but another call came in before she started treatment again, and the family headed to Omaha, NE.

Following a 10-hour operation, Evie received a liver, pancreas and small bowel. All three transplants were necessary in case the cancer had spread.

"It just shows you that miracles happen every day, and to be a donor," Mueller said. "She wouldn't be here. It wouldn't have been a good road if we didn't have that donor."

Evie is recovering from the surgery and her parents are looking forward to her future and getting to take her back home.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthtransplantorgan donationsIowa
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
8 patients in kidney swap meet following surgeries
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
Teen's vision improves after lightning strike at McD's
Mongolian girl recovers from heart defect
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down US-290 outbound
22-year-old Texas man beaten to death in Greece
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Hot and steamy day with possible afternoon showers
Houstonians line up to meet Sen. Cruz's challenger
3 dead, 58 left homeless after Crosby apartment fire
Acrobat plummets to death before Green Day concert
Show More
Police: Dad smoked pot while kids played outside naked
East Houston recycling tank struck by lightning
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Easy ways get your cardio in at home
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
More News
Top Video
Let's Eat: Fusion Taco's shrimp tempura taco
East Houston recycling tank struck by lightning
Grinning Golden Retriever rides subway in luggage
Police: Dad smoked pot while kids played outside naked
More Video