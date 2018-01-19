HEALTH & FITNESS

3 New Houston Fitness Spots That Will Rock Your World

Looking for the Houston fitness spot of your dreams? We've found three new spots worth checking out. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a fresh fitness spot.

LA Fitness


195 Yale St., The Heights

Photo: Mark B./Yelp

Houston's newest LA Fitness opened in late December. The chain--which has more than 650 locations across the United States--recently debuted in the Heights neighborhood.

The gym offers a wide variety of group fitness classes, including aerobics, yoga, and pilates. Personal trainers are also available for a customized experience.

Facilities include courts for basketball and racquetball players. For swimmers, there's an indoor pool, as well as a sauna.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating, LA Fitness has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Diane K., who was one of the first users to visit LA Fitness on December 26th, wrote: "I was able to visit this gym on its first opening day. There were lots of staff members there, and all helpful. The set-up is different than the Shepherd location, and it seems bigger."

Mahalia B. noted: "LA Fitness is a great, all-purpose gym. This location is brand new and all of the machines and cardio equipment are, well, new! The first floor is dedicated to selectorized weights and free weights."

LA Fitness is open Monday-Thursday from 5am-11pm, weekends from 8am-8pm, and Friday from 5am-10pm.

iLoveKickboxing


1918 W. 18th St., Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Photo: A.C. K./Yelp

Ready to kick it up? International franchise iLoveKickboxing is a new kickboxing studio that offers intense workouts for customers.

The high-octane classes take students from warmup and drills to stretches and conditioning. "You strap on real gloves and learn pro moves that make you feel like a rockstar --and get lean and toned like a fighter (without ever having to fight!)," says the website.

Yelp users are excited about iLoveKickboxing, which currently holds five stars on the site.

Yelper Tai E., who was one of the first users to visit iLoveKickboxing on January 3rd, wrote: "This studio some how manages to deliver a killer workout, a supportive community and motivating instructors--all while making sure you have the time of your life."

Kristy D. noted: "This place rocks! The trainers go above and beyond to help you feel like you can do it! I'm so glad I found this place. It's a family environment and you truly get a phenomenal workout! "

Black Swan Yoga


5310 Kirby Dr., West University

Photo: Black Swan yoga/Yelp

Black Swan Yoga is a donation-based yoga studio that recently expanded to the West University area. It joins another location at 3210 White Oak Dr. in the Heights.

The studio offers one-hour classes all day, with classes starting as early as 6am and ending with candlelight yoga. While most classes focus on flow yoga, there are also classes for beginners and a more intense version called "power yoga."

With a five-star Yelp rating, Black Swan Yoga has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Leanne C., who was one of the first users to visit Black Swan Yoga on October 26th, wrote: "Whether you're a seasoned yogi or someone who is trying out for the very first time, this studio has a class for you! With their extensive class schedule throughout the day, there's a class for you whether you're an early bird or a night owl."

Loan L. noted: "I love this studio! BSY Kirby just opened in the West U area and I have been looking for a good yoga studio in this area for quite some time. I really enjoy the atmosphere at the studio."

Black Swan Yoga is open Monday-Thursday from 6am-11:30pm, Friday from 7:30am-10pm, Saturday from 7:30am-8:30pm, and Sunday from 9am-10pm.
