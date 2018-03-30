MIRROR MIRROR

Get stronger and faster with these 3 contrast movement workouts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you getting bored with your current workout? Cassie Gallagher with Avenu Fitness suggests trying contrast movements.

In a contrast workout you are taking a strength move and combining that same strength movement with power. With the strength movement, you will want the weight to be heavier and challenging.

Here are a few examples to try at home:

  • Dead lift for six repetitions and then broad jump six more reps.


  • Try doing six single arm chest presses on each side. Then, try six reps of elevated push-ups.

  • Attempt six split stance inline lunges on each side. Then, try six alternating lunge jumps on each side.


With a contrast movement workout, you would complete this set of exercises for four rounds. Take about a 60 to 90 seconds rest between each round.
