2 Texas cities listed among the worst places for allergy sufferers

2 Texas cities listed as worst places to live in with allergies

There are plenty of complaints about how bad allergies are in Houston and the surrounding areas.

Yes, they are bad, but Houston is not anywhere near the worst cities in the country when it comes to allergies, according to new research.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America voted McAllen, Texas as the most challenging city to live in if you suffer with allergies. In second place was Louisville, Kentucky, followed by Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis, Tennessee, and then San Antonio.

The ranking is based on the pollen and mold counts, the amount of allergy medication used there, and the availability of the board certified allergists in the area, the AAFA said.

Houston was ranked 59th out of 100 cities.
