Two directors at Coastal Health and Wellness resigned in the wake of potential exposure to patients.The resignations were announced Friday as the Galveston County Health District reported on the progress being made to test patients and reopen Coastal's dental clinic.Last month, thousands of patients were told to get tested over the possible spread of Hepatitis.So far, 1,082 patients were tested. Results came back for 510 of those patients, none of which came back positive.Investigators found dirty brushes and poorly maintained equipment throughout the facility."They saw things where there were some dirty brushes in the cleaning area. They saw in the area where they were supposed to be cleaning them really didn't allow them to properly clean the material. They found equipment that they couldn't tell had been maintained. They found some rust on some of the equipment had been sterilized," said Dr. Phillip Keiser, with the Galveston County Health District.Officials say if you had dental services at the clinic in the last three years and think you may have been exposed, you can go in and be tested at the health district for free.According to Keiser, the health district is working to get the dental clinic operating again. It will work with state agencies to move forward.