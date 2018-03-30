HEALTH & FITNESS

2 administrators at Galveston Co. clinic resign after potential disease exposure to patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Official update on potential health risk exposure at Galveston health clinic (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two directors at Coastal Health and Wellness resigned in the wake of potential exposure to patients.

The resignations were announced Friday as the Galveston County Health District reported on the progress being made to test patients and reopen Coastal's dental clinic.

Last month, thousands of patients were told to get tested over the possible spread of Hepatitis.

So far, 1,082 patients were tested. Results came back for 510 of those patients, none of which came back positive.

Investigators found dirty brushes and poorly maintained equipment throughout the facility.

"They saw things where there were some dirty brushes in the cleaning area. They saw in the area where they were supposed to be cleaning them really didn't allow them to properly clean the material. They found equipment that they couldn't tell had been maintained. They found some rust on some of the equipment had been sterilized," said Dr. Phillip Keiser, with the Galveston County Health District.


Officials say if you had dental services at the clinic in the last three years and think you may have been exposed, you can go in and be tested at the health district for free.

According to Keiser, the health district is working to get the dental clinic operating again. It will work with state agencies to move forward.

RELATED: Galveston County clinics' dirty equipment at center of potential disease exposure

EMBED More News Videos

The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential disease exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealth careinfectiondentist
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
3 exercises that will make you stronger and faster
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
Man killed by gunfire with Pasadena officer identified
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
Orlando nightclub shooter's widow acquitted on all charges
Orlando nightclub shooter's first target was Disney World
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Show More
Coffee shop crook offered a job instead of jail
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Vigil planned for 8-year-old killed outside nail salon
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users
More News
Top Video
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
Coffee shop crook offered a job instead of jail
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
More Video