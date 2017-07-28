Eighteen people connected by a special bond met for the very first time in Connecticut Thursday.Each is either a kidney recipient or kidney donor who took part in what may be the largest kidney exchange ever.It happened at Yale-New Haven Hospital, with nine recipients and nine donors meeting less than two months after their surgeries. It is part of a rare and unusual kidney exchange because it all took place within one hospital.Approximately 100,000 people are on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, and kidney exchange systems increase the odds that a match can be found. And for all these donors and recipients, it is a match made in heaven.Watch Diana Williams report in the video player above for more on this special reunion.