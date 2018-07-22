CANCER

12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

12-year-old with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At age 12, Baylee Windt of Shepherd, Texas, loves to make cookies, loves Ed Sheeran songs, and loves her little dog. She also wants people to sign up on the bone marrow registry.

Baylee was diagnosed last year with lymphoma, discovered after she complained of a sore and swollen knee. She spent the next three weeks undergoing chemotherapy at Texas Children's Hospital.

"It changed our lives," said her mother, Regina Windt. "The scans showed the cancer was disappearing and then she was cancer-free." A few months ago, it returned "as fierce as before," she said.

To continue the treatment, Baylee needs to find a match on the bone marrow registry. Often siblings and immediate family are possible donors, but her case is different.

Robert and Regina Windt adopted Baylee as an infant from Guatemala. Her older brother, Walker, was adopted as a baby from Russia.

"I can't imagine our lives without them," said their adoptive mother.

"Even if we knew her birth mom, that would be only a 50 percent chance, and we're unaware if she has siblings," she said.

Anna Nubia Brown is a representative of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, who is working with the Windt family.

"Baylee is extraordinary because of her attitude," she said. "We need people to sign up on the bone marrow registry and be the person who can literally save someone's life. If a person needing a bone marrow transplant is Caucasian, there's a 77 percent chance of finding a match on the registry. If you're Hispanic or Latino like Baylee, it drops to less than 40 percent. It's all about awareness and we want to get the message out to everyone."

Baylee said she is more concerned for her family than herself.

"My brother had an anxiety attack when all this started. I don't want my family to be upset," she said. "I want people to enroll on the bone marrow registry, not (just) for me. There are a lot of people out there who need it and can't find it, so it'd be good if they'd sign up to save somebody's life."

Her family hopes hers will be one of the lives saved.

She already has a plan for her life when she's older. "I want to be a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital. There are a lot of people who work there who had cancer as kids. I want to be one of them who help other children while they're going through treatment."

For more information on how to support Baylee's Battle, go to bethematch.org.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerbone marrowtransplantHoustonShepherd
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old girl
Researchers link diet soda drinking to lower risk of colon cancer recurrence
Kids with cancer given urban camp experience at Camp H-Town
Brazosport football coach honors late athlete who battled cancer
More cancer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News