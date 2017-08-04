Harris Co. Sheriff's Office investigating gunshot casing-strewn scene in Crosby

A major investigation is underway at a Crosby home.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are on the scene of a home in Crosby where they believe somebody may have been shot after blood and several gunshot casings were found.

The active investigation is unfolding near the intersection of Barret and Alma. The scene was originally reported as a weapons disturbance, and callers reported hearing gunshots.

When investigators arrived, they found more than a dozen bullet casings strewn around the driveway of the home.

Investigators said they found blood on the scene and believe somebody was shot, but they have yet to identify a victim or a shooter.

They are working to obtain a search warrant to continue searching the home.

According to authorities, the gunfire narrowly missed two children playing in a nearby pool. The bullets tore a hole in the pool, which is still leaking water.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for the latest.

