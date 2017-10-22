Spring Carjacking suspect has died of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound at I-45 and West Road. PIO en route. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 23, 2017

A high-speed chase has ended in an accident on the frontage road of I-45 at West Road.The suspect died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Initially, authorities said two people had been detained after the chase.The frontage road is currently closed due to the accident.No other details have been released.