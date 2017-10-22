HCSO: 1 dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after chase ends in crash on I-45 at West Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A high-speed chase has ended in an accident on the frontage road of I-45 at West Road.

The suspect died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.



Initially, authorities said two people had been detained after the chase.

The frontage road is currently closed due to the accident.

No other details have been released.

