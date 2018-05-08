SCHOOL THREAT

HCC's Central campus will open Wednesday amid Facebook threat

EMBED </>More Videos

HCC's Central campus addresses weekend campus threat (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Community College will open Wednesday after a Facebook threat made them shut down for two days.

The central campus was closed Monday and Tuesday after HCC said it received a threat on social media, and closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.

During a press conference held by the campus chancellor and the HCC police chief, officials stated that they are working with the FBI to resolve the threat.

HCC police also stated that they have increased staffing across the district with the help of the Houston Police Department, Metro and HISD police.

HCC said it decided to close the Holman Street campus to allow police time to conduct a thorough inspection of campus facilities and to heighten security measures.

"HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.

Officials are also working with neighbors in the community to help monitor any suspicious activity.

The district said that about 6,000 final exams set for Monday and Tuesday had to be rescheduled until Thursday, May 10.

Officials stated that the graduation commencement will still take place May 12 at 1 p.m.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by campus officials, and no arrest have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information is still urged to call HCC PD at 713-718-8888.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool threatwarninghouston community collegeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
HCC's Central campus to remain closed Tuesday after threat
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
South Houston HS student accused of threatening to shoot up school
Crosby man arrested after threats to shoot people at UT-Austin
More school threat
Top Stories
Trump says he's withdrawing US for Iran nuclear accord
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Show More
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
New rule: Everyone makes cheer squad, or no one does
Woman shoots intruder in her home, police say
More News