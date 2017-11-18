Authorities need your help in finding a missing 17-year-old with autism last seen Saturday morning.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Bordenkircher was last seen in the 100 block of Hambrick at a group home.When he left the group home, Bordenkircher was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray tennis shoes and a jacket tied around his waist.Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.