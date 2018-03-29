Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

A Harris County deputy faces three charges of possession of child pornography. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Thursday on three felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Deputy D. Dehnert, 46, was taken into custody as a search warrant was executed at his home in Kingwood.

The third-degree felony charges were accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Dehnert has been booked into the Harris County Jail and he has been relieved of duty, according to the sheriff's office.

Dehnert joined the Harris County Sheriff's Office in 1992.

The investigating agencies included the Grand Prairie Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
