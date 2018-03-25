EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3261713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 9-month-old and male shot during robbery in Harris County, authorities said.

UPDATE: nine-month-old is currently in surgery. A second male was transported to Ben Taub in stable condition. Homicide/ Robbery investigators have now taken over the scene. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018

Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot on the East Freeway.

HCSO working scene at Corpus Christi and Freeport streets. Male was robbed by three suspects. Suspects shot at Male,nine-month-old infant in a vehicle unrelated incident was hit. Child stable pic.twitter.com/zV8JD1kD3J — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018

A man and a 9-month-old baby in two separate vehicles were injured by gunfire after they were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the trouble began when three robbery suspects held up a man near a barber shop just after 9 p.m. in east Harris County.At one point, the robbery suspects opened fire on the man, sending a spray of bullets towards two unrelated vehicles.When the 9-month-old baby was struck by gunfire, the child's mother put the car in gear and took off.Deputies said she stopped on Corpus Christi and Freeport Streets before calling 911, pleading for an ambulance for her baby.The child is described in stable condition, but we do not know where the baby was struck.A man was also shot in all of this, taking a bullet to the cheek. That man hit the gas, fleeing to an IHOP restaurant on the East Freeway and Uvalde before calling for help.Houston police found the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers said they believe he is going to survive his injuries.We do not know if investigators have any leads on the robbery suspects, or what happened to the alleged robbery victim.