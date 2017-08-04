Investigators are on the scene of a home in Crosby where they believe somebody may have been shot after blood and several gunshot casings were found.The active investigation is unfolding near the intersection of Barret and Alma. The scene was originally reported as a weapons disturbance, and callers reported hearing gunshots.When investigators arrived, they found more than a dozen bullet casings strewn around the driveway of the home.Investigators said they found blood on the scene and believe somebody was shot, but they have yet to identify a victim or a shooter.They are working to obtain a search warrant to continue searching the home.According to authorities, the gunfire narrowly missed two children playing in a nearby pool. The bullets tore a hole in the pool, which is still leaking water.