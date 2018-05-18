Students at Santa Fe High School have had gun violence on their minds for months.Two weeks after the deadly February shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, their campus was placed on lockdown after popping sounds were heard outside the school.Frantic parents rushed to the campus on Feb. 28, as police investigated the source of the sounds. This time, it was a false alarm.The students, startled but safe inside the school, described then taking the same actions that students took Friday morning, barricading themselves inside their classrooms by piling up desks and heavy furniture against the doors.On April 20, Santa Fe students joined other peers from schools across the country in protest of campus gun violence.Students rallied outside the school with a sign that read "Santa Fe High School says #NeverAgain."Now they are being forced to deal with the very real danger that happened in their school's hallways and the deaths of at least 10 people.