Cypress gun range employee out on bond after indictment in man's shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the indictment, Tyler Sutton's actions were "unlawful and reckless," leading to the death of a father with triplets.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A gun range employee charged with manslaughter in a customer's death turned himself in to authorities.

Court records show Tyler Sutton was released on bond Monday.

Sutton was indicted last week for the death of 36-year-old Joshua Cummings at the Hot Wells Gun Range last December, just 13 days before Christmas.

The indictment alleges Sutton pulled the trigger of a rifle without checking to see if it was loaded first.

The bullet went through a window and hit Cummings, who was in the parking lot.

Cummings left behind a wife and triplets.

An attorney for the Cummings family said they were aware of Sutton's indictment, but had no comment on it.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the gun range.

RELATED: Cypress father of triplets killed in shooting range tragedy
EMBED More News Videos

Cypress father loses life in shooting range tragedy

RELATED: Customer killed when rifle being worked on gun range accidentally fires
Related Topics:
accidental shootingshootingshooting rangeindictmentCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Autopsy details shooter in murder-suicide of divorcing men
Former Houston Baptist football player dies at 23
Chase suspect charged with murder of innocent driver
Man accused of taking photos of women in dressing rooms
Girl, 15, shot during weekend house party in Manvel
Feds: Stop driving 2 types of trucks with dangerous airbags
Customers startled by snake on man's head at Houston pizza shop
Off-duty officer pulls gun on man over pack of Mentos
Show More
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Allegations of racism after black graduates rushed off stage
Teen comes back to life after parents agree to donate organs
New church breaks ground in Sutherland Springs after mass shooting
Celebrating teachers: Cheer coach mentors blind student
More News