CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --A woman suspected killing two people and stealing a woman's identity has been arrested.
Police say Lois Reiss was captured in Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Reis is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota and then killing a woman nearly 1,700 miles away in Florida.
Authorities say Reiss was seen in a surveillance video, leaving a motel in Florida after she allegedly killed the woman just to steal her identity.
The video also shows Reiss driving her latest victim's car to Corpus Christi, where it was last spotted.