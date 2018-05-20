SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Gov. Abbott and wife expected to attend church service with victims of Santa Fe High School shooting

Gov. Abbott expected to attend church service with victims of Santa Fe High School shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia Abbott, are expected to attend a church service Sunday in Santa Fe, honoring the 10 people killed at Santa Fe High School on Friday.

At a vigil held Friday night, Abbott said, "We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families."

Eight students and two teachers were killed when the suspect shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire during an art class.

Pagourtzis is facing capital murder charges. His motive is still unclear.

The families of the victims are also expected to attend the service located at Arcadia First Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.

WATCH: Rainbow over the church in Santa Fe where services will be held to honor victims in deadly school shooting

A SIGN OF HOPE: Rainbow appeared over church where families are expected to arrive for Sunday service.

