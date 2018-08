EMBED >More News Videos Traffic cameras caught the moment a man drove a golf cart without headlights down an Arizona freeway in the early hours of the morning.

A golf cart driver is very lucky after sputtering down an interstate in Arizona with no lights!It happened at 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 in the town of Chandler.One vehicle appeared to follow the golf cart with its emergency lights on to alert the other drivers.Troopers eventually arrived and stopped the cart.There's no word if the driver will be charged.