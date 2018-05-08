<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3443538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice

A detective who spent a decade trying to crack the "Golden State Killer" case now says it is possible suspect Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had an accomplice, according to a report. (KGO-TV)