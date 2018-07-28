Birthday girl's ex-lover allegedly stabs new boyfriend during surprise party

EMBED </>More Videos

A birthday party in Florida ended with a stabbing surprise. (KTRK)

Police say a surprise birthday party ended in a brutal fight and stabbing when an ex showed up.

A video of the incident shows when the birthday girl's ex-boyfriend gets out of a white truck and begins attacking her new boyfriend with two screwdrivers in front of multiple people.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just north of Miami.

Police say the victim suffered several stab wounds and had to have staples to close a wound to his head.

One man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was later released on a $1,500 bond.
