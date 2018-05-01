Girl sexually assaulted near La Porte city library

Police in La Porte are looking for a man who's believed to have sexually assaulted a girl, not far from the city library.She was walking alone near the La Porte public library in the 600 block of South Broadway on Sunday night when the man approached the girl and assaulted her.The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair and facial stubble, 20-30 years of age, a "date" tattoo on his right wrist in addition to a tattoo of a female on the upper chest near the shoulder. The suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top and boxers. He fled the scene on foot towards the 200 block of West F Street.The La Porte Police Department is actively investigating this case. If you have any information that may assist in identifying the male suspect, please contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.