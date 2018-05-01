  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Mayor Turner gives State of the City address

Girl sexually assaulted near La Porte city library

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect wanted for sexual assault of girl in La Porte (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in La Porte are looking for a man who's believed to have sexually assaulted a girl, not far from the city library.

She was walking alone near the La Porte public library in the 600 block of South Broadway on Sunday night when the man approached the girl and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair and facial stubble, 20-30 years of age, a "date" tattoo on his right wrist in addition to a tattoo of a female on the upper chest near the shoulder. The suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top and boxers. He fled the scene on foot towards the 200 block of West F Street.

The La Porte Police Department is actively investigating this case. If you have any information that may assist in identifying the male suspect, please contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
Suspect shot to death by League City police serving warrant
Man shot to death in parking garage may have been target
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Flipped big rigs make big mess for drivers
NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin inspires one-handed cheerleader
Show More
Get to the Rockets game early for happy hour!
JJ Watt makes surprise appearance at NASA
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
New art popping up around Baytown
Grandmother claims baby dropped off at Houston Fire station
More News