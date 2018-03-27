Girl leaps 30 feet off balcony to escape burning building

New video shows a little girl in Israel faced with a terrifying decision: jump from an apartment balcony or face certain death in a raging fire.The video shows the girl looking 30 feet down as her apartment was burning fast.Residents on the complex grounds held out a bed sheet to help catch her.Suddenly, the girl makes a leap and is caught by a group of bystanders who helped coax her into making the jump.The girl was able to jump to safety and was not injured.Sadly, a two-year-old died from smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to rescue several other people from the burning building.The fire's cause is not known.