Police in Oklahoma are searching for a woman who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire.A 7-year-old girl is missing along with the mother, identified by Tulsa police as 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad.Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie says the 7-year-old girl, Hafsa Hailey, helped her 9-year-old sister escape, and the 9-year-old ran to a nearby house for help. MacKenzie tells the Tulsa World that when authorities arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl in critical condition with stab wounds and the house on fire.Police believe Ahmad fled with the youngest girl.An Amber Alert says Ahmad may be driving a black Lexus RX300 SUV with paper tags, a 2011 Ford Escape or a navy blue Ford sedan.Police said Ahmad has lived in Tennessee and Texas in the past, and they are not sure where she could be headed.Anyone who sees Ahmad is urged to call 911.