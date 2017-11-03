Help wanted to find missing teen girl in Montgomery County

Help wanted to find missing teen girl

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile.

Deputies were called to a home in the the 2200 block of W. Settlers Way Thursday night when Samantha McCain disappeared.

At about 10:45 p.m., Samantha let the family's dog outside while the rest of the family was upstairs. After she failed to return, her guardian went looking for her and noticed the dog outside the gate and Samantha was gone.

After checking the area, the guardian contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Patrol units searched the area and have been unable to find Samantha.

Samantha, who also uses the name Samantha Williamson, is described as a white female, age 13. She is 5'4" tall and weighs 140 pounds with short red hair. Samantha was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans, a light purple sweater, and a lime green walking cast to the knee with a boot.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

