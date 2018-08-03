Gas station in Kingwood hit again with 5 credit card skimmers

Check your account regularly for any suspicious activity.

If paying at the pump use a pump close to the attendants. If the pump seal is broken or doesn't have one DON'T USE IT. If the lock looks tampered don't use it.

Pay inside instead of at the pump.

Check the credit card machine or ATM for any tampering or any skimming device being added to where you insert your credit card.

A Montgomery County gas station that was found to have two credit card skimmers earlier this summer has been hit again, this time with five devices found at once.According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the devices at the Exxon gas station at 1800 North Park Dr. in Kingwood on Monday, July 30.A gas station worker found one of the pumps had a credit card skimmer inside during maintenance. Workers contacted deputies who then found multiple skimmers.Deputies were previously called to the gas station on June 13 when two skimmers were found.Investigators are using surveillance camera footage to track down suspects.The sheriff's office is urging people to stay vigilant and offered these steps to limit the chances of identity theft through skimming: