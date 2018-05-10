Galveston County clinic awarded new accreditation from The Joint Commission

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston County clinic awarded new accreditation from The Joint Commission (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Galveston clinic at the center of a recent disease scare has passed a recent survey from The Joint Commission.

The Coastal Health and Wellness was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

"Coastal Health & Wellness is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission," said Kathy Barroso, interim CHW executive director, in a release. "Staff have worked diligently on training and have worked together to develop and implement processes that will provide quality care to our community."

In March, an accreditation survey found gaps/breaches in policies or procedures. The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential Hepatitis C exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

EMBED More News Videos

The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential disease exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

More than 9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston Co.
EMBED More News Videos

More than 9,000 patients in Galveston and Texas City possibly exposed to diseases

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen shot at bus dropoff in SW Houston
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives
Katy ISD student threatens to shoot up elementary school
Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Show More
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
Package bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont
Finding Rosemary
More News