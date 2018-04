The funeral will be held Tuesday for an airman from Montgomery, Texas who was stabbed to death at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.Funeral services for Private First Class Bradley Hale will be at 10 a.m. at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery.Hale was found stabbed to death on March 27.His death has been ruled a homicide.The airman suspected of killing him has not been charged yet.Hale was 20.