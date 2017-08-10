A New Jersey funeral director's brutally honest post about opioid abuse is drawing a lot of attention.Peter Kulbacki wrote a blog called F**k you, Opioids on the Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home website.He said the "emotional devastation" and "inexplicable grief" that he's watched over the years prompted him to speak out.Kulbacki added that Middlesex County is one of the top four counties in New Jersey for opioid overdoses, and he witnessed one."It was an incident where police had to Narcan a driver, Kulbacki said. "A driver while operating a vehicle overdosed. I personally witnessed this. Incidents like that kind of drove me to the point of frustration where I felt I had to vent about it."Kulbacki says he's mostly received positive feedback on his post.He admits he does not know how to solve the opioid crisis but says talking openly about it is a good start.