FUNDRAISER

Fundraiser held for neighbor killed while helping teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Fundraiser held for neighbor killed while helping teen (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A barbecue fundraiser was held Sunday night to honor the memory of 29-year-old Moyses Arreguin and help raise funds for the family he leaves behind.

Arreguin was shot and killed on Friday night around 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hardy and Rankin roads as he was breaking up a robbery and helping his teenage neighbor get to safety.

According to police, a 16-year-old who lives two doors down from Arreguin, was sitting alone outside his home when he was approached by two men who demanded his jewelry. The teen started yelling, which prompted Arreguin to come running from his home to help.

The man was shot multiple times after a confrontation with the suspects and the teen said Arreguin yelled for him to get inside his house as he was dying on the ground.

"That guy was an angel," said family friend Brenda Saenz. "I wish there was a lot of people like that."

A tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities are searching for at least three suspects and two are described as younger Hispanic males, ages 16 to 20 years old with slim builds.



The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

All funds raised from the barbecue will benefit Arreguin's wife and two young daughters.

"The best way to keep him alive is to keep him in the heart, keeping him in our memories," said family member Juan Esctia.

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help Arreguin's family.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedattempted robberycrimefundraiserHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUNDRAISER
Mold ruins award-winning HISD band's instruments
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Family holding benefit for 2 children killed in murder-suicide
More fundraiser
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News