French 'have the proof' Syria used chemical weapons

MOLLY HUNTER
LONDON --
France has evidence that Syria used chemical weapons against its own citizens, French President Emmanuel Macron said today, five days after a suspected chemical attack there.

"We have the proof that last week, chemical weapons - at least chlorine gas - were used by Assad's regime," Macron told a French journalist.

As for a response, "We have to make a decision at the right moment, when we will consider it useful and the most effective," Macron said, adding that he is "working closely" with the United States.

But the international body charged with independently verifying the deadly attack, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has not been given access to the site of the alleged chemical attack in Douma.

"The team is preparing to deploy to Syria shortly," the organization said Tuesday.

The Russian military this morning said it was completely in control of the once rebel-held Douma and had raised a Syrian flag.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
