Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing for the last 10 months.Chase Allen Lackey was last seen on July 2, 2017 outside his apartment in the 6100 block of Beltway 8 near Wallisville Road.According to Texas EquuSearch, which is also working to find him, Lackey was outside to walk his dog.Lackey has a scripture tattoo on his right arm. He has two more tattoos on his left wrist and the chest area over his shoulders.He was last seen wearing red shorts and no shirt.Authorities say they strongly believe that foul play was involved in his disappearance.If you have any information about his disappearance, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7417 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.Crime Stoppers says it will offer up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests or charges.