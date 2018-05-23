Foul play suspected in disappearance of 25-year-old man missing since July

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing for the last 10 months.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing for the last 10 months.

Chase Allen Lackey was last seen on July 2, 2017 outside his apartment in the 6100 block of Beltway 8 near Wallisville Road.

According to Texas EquuSearch, which is also working to find him, Lackey was outside to walk his dog.

Lackey has a scripture tattoo on his right arm. He has two more tattoos on his left wrist and the chest area over his shoulders.

He was last seen wearing red shorts and no shirt.

Authorities say they strongly believe that foul play was involved in his disappearance.

If you have any information about his disappearance, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7417 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Crime Stoppers says it will offer up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests or charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing mancrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old arrested after 100 mph chase in stolen car
Why'd you run? Police chase suspects talk from behind bars
Sea turtles released in Galveston
Teachers prepare for emotional return to Santa Fe HS Wednesday
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
SANTA FE STRONG: Houston Rockets stand by grieving community
Show More
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Houston prepares for Game 5 on home turf
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
Josue Flores' sister says 'my inspiration is my brother'
Signs you should leave a nail salon immediately
More News