Man found dead inside car submerged in bayou in Galena Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a foul odor led them to discover a man's body inside a car in Galena Park. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after they found a man dead inside a car in Galena Park.

Neighbors called the Galena Park Police Department after they said they smelled something awful in the woods along Dunaway Street and Federal Road.

Officers found the man's body in a light-colored Chevy sedan, which was partially submerged in Hunting Bayou.

Sources confirm to ABC13 the man was shot multiple times in the back seat of the car. No weapon was found.

There was also a dark-colored SUV that police towed away. Authorities are working to see if the SUV is related to this case.

The medical examiner's office has custody of the man's body. His identity will not be released until his family is notified.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodyGalena Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
2 killed in military plane crash near airport in Georgia
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
DA to review case of former death row inmate
HPD searching for teen girl missing since February
Plan to get thousands out of your way in Galleria traffic
Show More
ACT NOW! Time running out to claim $2M lottery ticket
Abandoned tiger cub found inside duffel bag in Texas
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
How to sell everything at your next garage sale
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
More News