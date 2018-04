A Fort Bend ISD bus has been involved in a crash with a car in southwest Houston.The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Blue Ridge Road.Fort Bend ISD officials confirmed eight Willowridge High School students were on the bus at the time. Five of the students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. A principal picked up the other three students.Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital as well. There's no immediate word on their conditions.