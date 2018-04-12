EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1855994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport.

The CEO of United Airlines sent an email to employees after a passenger was dragged off an airplane at O'Hare.

The Chicago aviation officer who was fired for dragging a passenger off a United Airlines flight is now suing the airline and the city.Former officer James Long says he wasn't properly trained to deal with misbehaving passengers, and therefore shouldn't have been fired.Long was terminated after the notorious dragging incident last spring, when Doctor David Dao was forcibly removed from his seat on a United flight at O'hare Airport.Long is suing United Airlines and the city of Chicago for more than $150,000.