Former Houston Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Former NFL player's violent arrest caught on camera. (KTRK)

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia --
A newly-released video shows police pinning and choking former Houston Texans player Desmond Marrow.

He was arrested after a road rage incident in Henry County, Georgia, in December.

"I'm not even doing nothing. I'm not even fighting back," Marrow said in the video.

As Marrow was already in handcuffs, three officers pinned him on the ground.

Another officer used his hand to choke him, causing Marrow to lose consciousness.

An officer involved in the arrest has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Henry County Police Department said.


"I don't think they needed to choke him, there was no need to choke him," witness Robert Woodson said.

The situation started after police said Marrow was involved in a road rage incident with two men after Marrow said they threw a coffee cup at his vehicle, WGCL reported.

Robert Swinson and his girlfriend followed Marrow.



"Watched him and the car weave in-and-out of traffic, one trying to escape and him trying to follow," he said.

They followed the cars into the Target parking lot where Swinson said he tried to de-escalate the situation.

"My thing was they were going to kill somebody in that parking lot, they were going to run over somebody," he said.

Swinson says Marrow wouldn't calm down.

When police arrived, Swinson says, Marrow was resisting arrest.

Marrow was arrested for felony obstruction and reckless driving.

He played briefly for the Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldviral videoviralpolicepolice brutality
Top Stories
Video released of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"
Man accused of killing girlfriend dies after attempted suicide
Waffle House shooting hero raises $180k for victims' families
Rockets to meet Utah Jazz in 2nd round of NBA playoffs
Show More
Texans fill needs on both sides of the ball with NFL Draft
Mexican film students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
DPS opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston
18-year-old charged with murder in grandmother's death
Katy Perry's trip to Vatican City included meeting Pope Francis
More News