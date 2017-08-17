Former teacher sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual assault of a student

Former Alvin ISD teacher sentenced for having inappropriate relationship with a student

Marla Carter
ALVIN, TX (KTRK) --
A former sixth grade teacher has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 years for indecency with a child.

The two sentences will be served consecutively.

Steven Cortez was a science teacher at Harby Junior High in Alvin ISD.

He was arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2016.

After some digging, Eyewitness News uncovered another similar incident at the school.

A teacher there resigned after allegations of having an inappropriate conversation with a student on social media. Meanwhile, over at the high school, a trainer resigned after accusations of a relationship with a student surfaced.

A spokesperson for Alvin ISD said the district strives to be transparent and bring it to the public's attention. The spokesperson said their number one priority is protecting students.

ORIGINAL REPORT: New concerns after teacher arrested for sexual assault of a child

