Former officer who dragged passenger from seat to sue airline and city of Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
The Chicago aviation officer who was fired for dragging a passenger off a United Airlines flight is now suing the airline and the city.

Former officer James Long says he wasn't properly trained to deal with misbehaving passengers, and therefore shouldn't have been fired.
Long was terminated after the notorious dragging incident last spring, when Doctor David Dao was forcibly removed from his seat on a United flight at O'hare Airport.

Long is suing United Airlines and the city of Chicago for more than $150,000.

