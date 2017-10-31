Former KIPP counselor accused of molesting children behind bars in Harris County

A former KIPP counselor charged with child indecency is now at the Harris County Jail.

Sources told Eyewitness News that Brandon McElveen arrived earlier this afternoon and is still being processed.

McElveen was arrested in Victoria last week and picked up to be transferred to Houston around noon today.

Court documents alleged McElveen pulled vulnerable children out of class and molested them in his office.

