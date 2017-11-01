Former KIPP counselor accused of molesting children appears in court

Brandon McElveen is accused of molesting students from KIPP Academy in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former KIPP counselor charged with child indecency is set to appear in court this morning.

Sources told Eyewitness News that Brandon McElveen arrived to the Harris County jail on Tuesday afternoon.

McElveen was arrested in Victoria last week and picked up to be transferred to Houston around noon on Tuesday.

Court documents alleged McElveen pulled vulnerable children out of class and molested them in his office.

Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
Texans' minority owner defends Bob McNair
Texans Jadeveon Clowney wears inmate costume
Recovery czar looks for volunteer help after Harvey
320 face Harvey-related crime charges in Harris County
