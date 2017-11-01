HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A former KIPP counselor charged with child indecency is set to appear in court this morning.
Sources told Eyewitness News that Brandon McElveen arrived to the Harris County jail on Tuesday afternoon.
McElveen was arrested in Victoria last week and picked up to be transferred to Houston around noon on Tuesday.
Court documents alleged McElveen pulled vulnerable children out of class and molested them in his office.
WATCH: Timeline of events in Brandon McElveen case
Former KIPP Academy school counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
