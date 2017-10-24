A 36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old former KFC restaurant employee has been arrested and charged.Sean McIntosh was arrested Tuesday.ABC13 reported in August that two lawsuits were filed, one in 2016 and another this year.In the first lawsuit, the 16-year-old said she was "recklessly sodomized, imprisoned, seduced, and repeatedly sexually assaulted" by McIntosh, who no longer works at the KFC."We allege these acts occurred inside the manager's office and on premises. We allege they occurred at the dumpster, we allege they occurred in vehicles and surrounding business," said George Edwards, the attorney for the young woman.In a second lawsuit filed this year, another 16-year-old KFC worker alleged a different coworker tried to rape her and KFC's management, including McIntosh, didn't help her."KFC employs many many children, they are a huge employer of children, and they should have done something about this," said attorney Allen Zwernemann. "And if they didn't, they should have been paying attention."In the second lawsuit, Zwernemann alleged the particular KFC was sometimes called the "candy store" for hiring young women and creating a "sexual culture."In court documents for the first case, the former manager's attorney said he "denies each and every, singular and all of the allegations contained in plaintiff's original petition."KFC's corporate attorney also responded in a similar manner saying they, "generally deny all of the material allegations contained in the original petition."Neither KFC nor McIntosh has yet filed responses to the second lawsuit.When reached on the phone, the attorneys representing them did not wish to comment.The civil attorneys said they will proceed with their lawsuits."We are asking for justice and the only thing we can get for justice is money in our civil court system," said Zwernermann.Both civil attorneys are asking for somewhere between $5 and $10 million for their clients.