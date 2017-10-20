A grand jury has indicted a former Houston police officer for an off-duty incident in 2016 where he shot and wounded a neighbor following an argument over a dog, the DA's office announced.Jason Loosmore, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."He used his badge and gun to try and settle a personal score," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a release. "The community, through a grand jury, decided the officer broke the law."Loosmore shot Casey Brown three times while Brown was in his own yard on Oct. 13, 2016.At the time of the shooting Loosmore had been with HPD for seven years. He resigned from the department in April.If convicted, he faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.The DA's office is set to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.