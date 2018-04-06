The former Harris County treasurer is facing charges after being accused of stealing more than $20,000 to pay off credit card debt.Gregory Lueb, 56, is charged with aggregate theft after he allegedly used two separate bank account funds that were not his to pay off his credit card debt.Lueb was arrested Thursday night and appeared in court Friday morning.Prosecutors told Eyewitness News that Lueb worked for the county for four years, but was fired earlier this week after a collections manager with the Harris County Federal Credit Union accused Lueb of credit card fraud.According to court documents, Rhonda White told a deputy that Lueb opened a credit card account with the credit union on Sep. 9, 2016, and quickly maxed out the account's $10,000 limit through several cash advances.White told prosecutors that she reported a pattern of online payments and cash advances which allowed Lueb to obtain more than $35,000.After further investigation, White said she found out that Lueb was not the account holder on any of the payment accounts.Investigators talked to the two account holders whose numbers were used to make payments to Lueb's credit account, and both individuals denied knowing Lueb or giving him authorization to use their bank account funds to pay off his credit card debt.Lueb is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.